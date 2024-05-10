Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sweetgreen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Sweetgreen Stock Up 33.8 %
SG stock traded up $7.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,847,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 2.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 12,442 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $140,967.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,753.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 6,553 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $80,732.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,876.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 12,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $140,967.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,753.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,267 shares of company stock worth $2,090,933 over the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Sweetgreen
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
