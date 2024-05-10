Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $109.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Organogenesis updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Organogenesis Stock Up 33.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,981,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,158. The company has a market capitalization of $402.49 million, a PE ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.80. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

