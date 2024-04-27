Dividend 15 Split Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Dividend 15 Split Trading Up 0.9 %
DFN stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.38. The company had a trading volume of 311,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,222. Dividend 15 Split has a 52 week low of C$2.94 and a 52 week high of C$7.45. The company has a market cap of C$633.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
About Dividend 15 Split
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dividend 15 Split
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.