Dividend 15 Split Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Dividend 15 Split Trading Up 0.9 %

DFN stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.38. The company had a trading volume of 311,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,222. Dividend 15 Split has a 52 week low of C$2.94 and a 52 week high of C$7.45. The company has a market cap of C$633.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About Dividend 15 Split

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

