Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stake Decreased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up 2.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 50,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 85.38%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

