Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 3.0% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after buying an additional 239,479 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,866,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.75. 24,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,814. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $247.52 and a 52-week high of $319.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

