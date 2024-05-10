Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Abrdn Japan Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Japan Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,945. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $6.39.

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.