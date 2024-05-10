Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 3,580 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.79. 11,923,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,961,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $78.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.13.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

