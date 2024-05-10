Sinclair, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Sinclair has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Sinclair has a dividend payout ratio of -238.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sinclair to earn ($0.83) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -120.5%.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Sinclair Trading Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. 623,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.35. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sinclair will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $408,567.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $408,567.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $279,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBGI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sinclair

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.