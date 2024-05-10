Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Integral Ad Science’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Integral Ad Science updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

NASDAQ IAS traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $9.51. 4,394,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,673. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,230,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,126 shares of company stock valued at $749,707. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

