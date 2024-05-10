Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 307 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $33,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $222.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,901. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.36 and its 200-day moving average is $208.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

