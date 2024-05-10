Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Corning by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 18,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,588,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,464 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Corning by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 41,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,750. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Mizuho started coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

