Heritage Investors Management Corp Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 532.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.89. 77,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,932. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $131.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.