Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09, Zacks reports. Quantum-Si had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 8,868.76%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Quantum-Si updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QSI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 562,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,690. The company has a market cap of $241.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.04. Quantum-Si has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other Quantum-Si news, CFO Jeffry R. Keyes acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffry R. Keyes acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,900 over the last ninety days. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

