Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,009 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,822. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.