Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 64.1% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

FAX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,138. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

