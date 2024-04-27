O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 506 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 2.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,700.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,194,000 after buying an additional 1,456,847 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 124.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 381,882 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $227,750,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,865.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 88,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 83,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BR. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

NYSE:BR opened at $194.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.46. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.06 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

