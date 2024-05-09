Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $3,497.61 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.25 or 0.04838914 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00055454 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019281 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003607 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,743,093,200 coins and its circulating supply is 1,722,561,377 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

