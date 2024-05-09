MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. MKS Instruments updated its Q2 guidance to $0.67-1.19 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.670-1.190 EPS.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.51. The company had a trading volume of 379,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,000. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average of $105.06.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is -3.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,162,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,776 shares of company stock worth $6,226,307. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

