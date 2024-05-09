Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.02)-($0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.7-$72.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.53 million. Amplitude also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.07-$0.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amplitude

Amplitude Trading Down 1.9 %

AMPL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.26. 649,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,236. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 32.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,429.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.