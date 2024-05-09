Analyzing Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.90 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.90 SandRidge Energy $148.64 million 3.39 $60.86 million $1.64 8.28

This table compares Obsidian Energy and SandRidge Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SandRidge Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SandRidge Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Obsidian Energy and SandRidge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% SandRidge Energy 40.94% 14.50% 11.79%

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats SandRidge Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About SandRidge Energy

(Get Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.