Comparing Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kanzhun has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eventbrite and Kanzhun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 2 5 0 2.71 Kanzhun 0 1 7 0 2.88

Earnings & Valuation

Eventbrite currently has a consensus price target of $10.29, indicating a potential upside of 89.42%. Kanzhun has a consensus price target of $20.38, indicating a potential upside of 0.57%. Given Eventbrite’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Kanzhun.

This table compares Eventbrite and Kanzhun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $334.47 million 1.67 -$26.48 million ($0.19) -28.84 Kanzhun $5.95 billion 1.28 $154.82 million $0.33 61.73

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -5.47% -10.00% -1.95% Kanzhun 18.28% 8.44% 6.53%

Summary

Kanzhun beats Eventbrite on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

