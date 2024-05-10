LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 95.22% and a negative net margin of 214.11%. The business had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. LanzaTech Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

LanzaTech Global Stock Performance

LNZA stock remained flat at $2.45 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 433,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,967. LanzaTech Global has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.

Insider Activity at LanzaTech Global

In other news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $162,729.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,846 shares in the company, valued at $129,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LNZA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on LanzaTech Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, March 15th.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

