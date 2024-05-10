Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,463 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.6% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $42,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 28,603.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,813 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2,265.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,168,000 after buying an additional 1,070,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,431,000 after buying an additional 781,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,875,000 after buying an additional 529,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5,293.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 482,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,620,000 after buying an additional 473,416 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.79. 2,209,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $353.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.60 and a 12 month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

