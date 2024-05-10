SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.1% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $28,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $547.09. The stock had a trading volume of 389,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.34.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

