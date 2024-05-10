Pathward Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CASH)

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Pathward Financial has a payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,163. Pathward Financial has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.19. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $247.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,231.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

