abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance

Shares of AWP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 186,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.