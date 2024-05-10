Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Diodes updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $7.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.36. 780,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.47.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,570. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

