GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. GoHealth had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS.

GoHealth Price Performance

GOCO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,830. The company has a market cap of $202.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $22.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

