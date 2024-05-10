Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 112,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $78.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.25. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $79.63.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

