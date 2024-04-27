Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,991.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,408 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,537,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 433.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 981.0% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 35,031 shares during the period.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $100.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.49. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.