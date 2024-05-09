B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
B2Gold Trading Up 4.5 %
BTO traded up C$0.16 on Thursday, reaching C$3.75. 3,194,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,847. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.88. The company has a market cap of C$4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.18 and a one year high of C$5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.
B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of C$697.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3116987 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTO. Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.10.
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
