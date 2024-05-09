B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

B2Gold Trading Up 4.5 %

BTO traded up C$0.16 on Thursday, reaching C$3.75. 3,194,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,847. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.88. The company has a market cap of C$4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.18 and a one year high of C$5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of C$697.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3116987 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$49,164.30. In related news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$49,164.30. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$57,296.25. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,857 shares of company stock valued at $789,779. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTO. Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.10.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

