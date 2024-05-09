Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Insider Jody Ford Sells 103,990 Shares

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) insider Jody Ford sold 103,990 shares of Trainline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.05), for a total value of £334,847.80 ($420,663.07).

Trainline Stock Performance

LON TRN traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 324.40 ($4.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 342.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 316.25. Trainline Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 393.80 ($4.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,516.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06.

Get Trainline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 359 ($4.51) to GBX 392 ($4.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 365 ($4.59) to GBX 380 ($4.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.66) to GBX 428 ($5.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 385 ($4.84).

About Trainline

(Get Free Report)

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.