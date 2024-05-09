Beatrice Hollond Acquires 96 Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 96 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,030 ($12.94) per share, with a total value of £988.80 ($1,242.21).
Beatrice Hollond also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Beatrice Hollond purchased 101 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 983 ($12.35) per share, for a total transaction of £992.83 ($1,247.27).
F&C Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON FCIT traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,032 ($12.96). The company had a trading volume of 421,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,926. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 825.67 ($10.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,038 ($13.04). The company has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,584.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 988.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 951.86.
F&C Investment Trust Increases Dividend
About F&C Investment Trust
F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
