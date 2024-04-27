Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 9,698 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

