Kopin (KOPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Kopin had a negative net margin of 48.89% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kopin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KOPN stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. Kopin has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Kopin to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

