GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Down 10%

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) traded down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.85 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.85 ($0.07). 2,005,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,818,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).
The firm has a market cap of £16.33 million, a PE ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
About GCM Resources
GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.
