Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.93) per share for the quarter.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYCC shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

