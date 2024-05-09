Twin Vee Powercats (VEEE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%.

Get Twin Vee Powercats alerts:

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Twin Vee Powercats stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.36. Twin Vee Powercats has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates in three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, such as fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee Powercats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee Powercats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.