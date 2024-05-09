23448 (LAB.TO) (LAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect 23448 (LAB.TO) to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$9.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.67 million.

Get 23448 (LAB.TO) alerts:

23448 (LAB.TO) Price Performance

23448 (LAB.TO) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fluidigm focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, it develops, manufactures, and markets multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies.

Receive News & Ratings for 23448 (LAB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23448 (LAB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.