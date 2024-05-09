Organigram (OGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.61 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 173.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.94%. On average, analysts expect Organigram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $181.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. Organigram has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.91.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Organigram from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

