Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.14. The business had revenue of $73.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 21.98%. On average, analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics Price Performance

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

