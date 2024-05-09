Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.
Shares of TPX stock opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $57.13.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.
