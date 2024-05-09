Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of TPX stock opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $57.13.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Tempur Sealy International

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.