Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of EUR0.51-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of EUR1.125-1.155 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STVN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of €34.29 ($36.87).

Shares of STVN opened at €23.80 ($25.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €23.00 ($24.73) and a 12 month high of €36.30 ($39.03). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.04.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.19 ($0.20) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The business had revenue of €320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

