Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $39,000 Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 361.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,043,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,149,000 after acquiring an additional 781,861 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,381,000 after purchasing an additional 772,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,439,000 after purchasing an additional 628,561 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Piper Sandler raised DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $839,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 928,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,432,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,282 shares of company stock valued at $64,885,042. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $132.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.59. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $57.39 and a one year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

