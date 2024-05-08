Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,596,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $519.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,471. The firm has a market cap of $448.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $410.67 and a 1 year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

