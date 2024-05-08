Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Lowered by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $775.00. 2,010,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,480. The company has a market cap of $736.56 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $419.80 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $761.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $674.88.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

