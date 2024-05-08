Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,058,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,100,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.21. The company has a market capitalization of $193.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

