Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,676 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

DIS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.48. 10,091,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,040,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.21. The firm has a market cap of $193.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

