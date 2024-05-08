iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lowered by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

IEFA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122,062 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

