Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 66,225 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $5,000,649.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,972,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,031,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,189,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,732. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.